 Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri leads New Year wishes on Twitter | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri leads New Year wishes on Twitter

Indian sportspersons took to social media to wish their fans and followers a happy and prosperous 2018.

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2018 11:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Ravi Shastri posted this picture of himself on Twitter, wishing all of his followers a very Happy New Year.
Ravi Shastri posted this picture of himself on Twitter, wishing all of his followers a very Happy New Year. (Twitter: @RaviShastriOfc)

And it’s 2018! The New Year celebrations have kicked off and we here at Hindustan Times wish you the same. If you’re a cricket buff, don’t worry, there’s plenty of action that up for grabs in the coming year.

If you’re into football, your four-year-long wait for a FIFA World Cup is about to come to an end and for the rest, there much much more over the next 365 days.

The year gone by had plenty to offer and the upcoming one shouldn’t be a disappointing one as well. Like their fans these days, the sportspersons concerned, who add a competitive edge to their respective sports and raise the bar with each passing day, too took to social media to welcome the New Year.

Here’s a few handpicked just for you!

Not all wishes are for fans though! Here’s the wizard of chess with a cheeky message for his wife!

Also bowlers, beware. The Hitman can’t wait for 2018!

These two former Indian cricketers kept it simple though. Okay, Sehwag and a simple tweet is so not relatable. Maybe he can make a New Year resolution to cut down on the witty one-liners? One can hope.

The Indian football skipper wasn’t far behind too. Having scored in Bengaluru FC’s 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Sunday, the talismanic forward went on to applaud the electrifying atmosphere that the hosts had presented the two sides with in their last encounter.

more from cricket
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you