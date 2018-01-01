Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri leads New Year wishes on Twitter

And it’s 2018! The New Year celebrations have kicked off and we here at Hindustan Times wish you the same. If you’re a cricket buff, don’t worry, there’s plenty of action that up for grabs in the coming year.

If you’re into football, your four-year-long wait for a FIFA World Cup is about to come to an end and for the rest, there much much more over the next 365 days.

The year gone by had plenty to offer and the upcoming one shouldn’t be a disappointing one as well. Like their fans these days, the sportspersons concerned, who add a competitive edge to their respective sports and raise the bar with each passing day, too took to social media to welcome the New Year.

Here’s a few handpicked just for you!

Happy New Year all. Have a kick-ass year. God Bless 🎇 pic.twitter.com/vOwPQJKEEF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2017

Not all wishes are for fans though! Here’s the wizard of chess with a cheeky message for his wife!

Thanks everyone. Mildly put, I am very pleased with my play! Happy 2018. Now family time till Wijk. This picture is for my wife, she has asked me to bring the medals back very safely. This is proof! pic.twitter.com/zkwE41tanm — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 31, 2017

Also bowlers, beware. The Hitman can’t wait for 2018!

Last day of training in 2017, it’s been full of surprises. Can’t wait for 2018 😁 pic.twitter.com/JCjGLdCLrE — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 31, 2017

These two former Indian cricketers kept it simple though. Okay, Sehwag and a simple tweet is so not relatable. Maybe he can make a New Year resolution to cut down on the witty one-liners? One can hope.

The Indian football skipper wasn’t far behind too. Having scored in Bengaluru FC’s 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Sunday, the talismanic forward went on to applaud the electrifying atmosphere that the hosts had presented the two sides with in their last encounter.