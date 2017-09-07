Indian cricket team’s home fixtures vs Australia, New Zealand announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the home fixtures for the upcoming series against Australia and New Zealand. The series against Australia will start on September 17, 2017.

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will play five ODIs against Australia followed by three Twenty20 Internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the ODIs while the T20Is will be hosted by Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad. The venue in Guwahati will be Barsapara.

The home series against New Zealand will see India playing three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs will be hosted by Mumbai, Pune and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association while the T20Is will be hosted by Delhi, Rajkot and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here’s the complete itinerary –

Australia’s tour of India

Warm-up game – 12th September – Chennai

1st ODI – 17th September – Chennai

2nd ODI – 21th September – Kolkata

3rd ODI – 24th September – Indore

4th ODI – 28th September – Bengaluru

5th ODI – 1st October – Nagpur

1st T20I – 7th October – Ranchi

2nd T20I – 10th October – Guwahati

3rd T20I – 13th October – Hyderabad

New Zealand’s tour of India

Warm-up game – 17th October – CCI, Mumbai

Warm-up game – 19th October – CCI, Mumbai

1st ODI – 22th October – Mumbai

2nd ODI – 25th October – Pune

3rd ODI – 29th October – UPCA

1st T20I – 1st November – Delhi

2nd T20I – 4th November – Rajkot

3rd T20I – 7th November – Thiruvananthapuram

The national selectors also named a fourth string Board President’s XI squad to face on Australia in a 50-over warm-up game at Chepauk on September 12.

Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh was ignored, which once again indicated that selectors are looking towards the future.

With the top 45 domestic performers selected for the Duleep Trophy, MSK Prasad-led committee selected a 15-member team that had some of the IPL performers like Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and MS Washington Sundar along with completely unknown entities like Delhi’s left-arm quick Kulwant Khejroliya.

Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Shreevats Goswami, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma