Indian cricket team’s home fixtures vs Australia, New Zealand announced
The Indian cricket team will play five ODIs against Australia followed by three Twenty20 internationals, while the series against New Zealand will see Virat Kohli’s men play three ODIs and as many T20Is.cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2017 22:11 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the home fixtures for the upcoming series against Australia and New Zealand. The series against Australia will start on September 17, 2017.
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will play five ODIs against Australia followed by three Twenty20 Internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the ODIs while the T20Is will be hosted by Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad. The venue in Guwahati will be Barsapara.
The home series against New Zealand will see India playing three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs will be hosted by Mumbai, Pune and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association while the T20Is will be hosted by Delhi, Rajkot and Thiruvananthapuram.
Here’s the complete itinerary –
Australia’s tour of India
Warm-up game – 12th September – Chennai
1st ODI – 17th September – Chennai
2nd ODI – 21th September – Kolkata
3rd ODI – 24th September – Indore
4th ODI – 28th September – Bengaluru
5th ODI – 1st October – Nagpur
1st T20I – 7th October – Ranchi
2nd T20I – 10th October – Guwahati
3rd T20I – 13th October – Hyderabad
New Zealand’s tour of India
Warm-up game – 17th October – CCI, Mumbai
Warm-up game – 19th October – CCI, Mumbai
1st ODI – 22th October – Mumbai
2nd ODI – 25th October – Pune
3rd ODI – 29th October – UPCA
1st T20I – 1st November – Delhi
2nd T20I – 4th November – Rajkot
3rd T20I – 7th November – Thiruvananthapuram
The national selectors also named a fourth string Board President’s XI squad to face on Australia in a 50-over warm-up game at Chepauk on September 12.
Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh was ignored, which once again indicated that selectors are looking towards the future.
With the top 45 domestic performers selected for the Duleep Trophy, MSK Prasad-led committee selected a 15-member team that had some of the IPL performers like Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and MS Washington Sundar along with completely unknown entities like Delhi’s left-arm quick Kulwant Khejroliya.
Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Shreevats Goswami, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma