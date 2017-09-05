Indian cricket team to tour England in 2018 for Test and limited-overs series

England will host Indian cricket team in a five-match Test series in 2018, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The teams will play three Twenty20 matches in July, followed by three one-day internationals and then Tests at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Trent Bridge, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

England’s schedule for the year also includes meetings with Pakistan, Australia and Scotland.

India tour of England (schedule) July 3: 1st T20, Old Trafford

July 6: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens

July 8: 3rd T20, County Ground

July 12: 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

July 14: 2nd ODI, Lord’s

July 17: 3rd ODI, Headingley

August 1-5: 1st Test, Edgbaston

August 9-13: 2nd Test, Lord’s

August 18-22: 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

August 30-September 3: 4th Test, Rose Bowl

September 7-11: 5th Test, The Oval

“A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer’s international programme,” said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison in a press release.

“This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

“Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

“Alongside these, England’s white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019.”

It will be only the second time India, the world’s number one Test side, play a five-Test series in England since 1959.

England’s summer will begin in May with two Tests against Pakistan at Lord’s and Headingley.

They have a one-off one-day game against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10, followed by five one-day internationals and a T20 match against Australia later that month.

England’s other series:

Pakistan

May 24-28: 1st Test, Lord’s

June 1-5: 2nd Test, Headingley

Scotland

June 10: ODI, Edinburgh

Australia

June 13: 1st ODI, The Oval

June 16: 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens

June 19: 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge

June 21: 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street

June 24: 5th ODI, Old Trafford

June 27: T20, Edgbaston