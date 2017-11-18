Indian-origin Australian cricketer joins Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

The highly anticipated Ashes is upon us as Australia and England are set to square off in the first Test of the series in Brisbane, starting November 23.

In a warm-up game prior to the iconic series, Indian-origin Australian cricketer Jason Sangha slammed a century to become the youngest batsman since Sachin Tendulkar to score a first-class century against England.

(Read | England struggle against Cricket Australia XI in final Ashes 2017-18 warm-up game)

Sangha, alongside the 22-year-old Matthew Short, scored their inaugural first-class tons for Cricket Australia XI, salvaging a draw against England at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

The 18-year-old Jason Sangha is now just second on the list of youngest players to score a first-class century against England. Ahead of him of course is Tendulkar, who got his century against England at Old Trafford in 1990. The Master Blaster was just 17 years and 107 days while Sangha managed the feat at 18 years and 71 days.

(Read | Shaun Marsh eager to grasp latest Australia chance in Ashes 2017/18)

Tendulkar’s unbeaten 119 helped India to a win against England in the second Test match of the series; his innings described by Wisden as a “disciplined display of immense maturity.”

“I’m glad I got to make this hundred with some great guys next to me, and also be alongside Matt Short for his hundred,” Sangha was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au following his remarkable achievement.

(Read | Wasim Akram advises Mohammad Hafeez to give up bowling and focus on batting)

Youngest players to score a first-class century against England -

17y, 107d - Sachin Tendulkar, India, 1990

18y, 68d - Jason Sangha, CA XI, 2017-18

18y, 223d - Hashan Tillakaratne, Sri Lanka, 1985-86

18y, 246d - Mushtaq Mohammad, Pakistan, 1962

18y, 250d - Gursharan Singh, India U22, 1981-82

18y, 290d - Adrian Barath, West Indies A 2008-09

**Stats updated till November 18, 2017