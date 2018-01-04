Indian Premier League - Kolkata Knight Riders release Shakib-al-Hasan: Reports

Shakib-al-Hasan will be one of the eight Bangladesh cricketers up for grabs in the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions scheduled on January 27 and 28 in Bangalore. According to reports in Bangladesh media, the former world No. 1 all-rounder has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shakib-al-Hasan played just one match for Kolkata Knight Riders last season (2017). The left-arm spinner and middle-order bat has played six seasons for KKR and will remain a hot buy in this year’s auctions.

According to a report in the Daily Star, KKR have released Shakib. The IPL teams are expected to announce their list of retained players on Thursday. There are reports that KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir may go back to the auction pool.

Mustafizur Rahman will be among the eight players who will be available from Bangladesh. They have obtained No-objection certificates from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Apart from Shakib and Mustafizur, others players available for IPL teams are Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman And Abul Hasan.