Indian Premier League media rights 2018-2022: Statistical Highlights

The Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights have proved to be a windfall for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). STAR India bagged the global rights for a five-year period for Rs 16,347.50 crore.

The per game numbers for an IPL game amounts to Rs 55 crore and Rs 3270 crore per year. Back in 2012, Star had won broadcast and digital rights of India matches between 2012- 2018 for Rs 3851 crore, a figure broken down to Rs 43 crore per match.

Here are some IPL media rights statistical highlights:

Rs 16,347.50 cr: Amount will pay BCCI over the next five years, from 2018 to 2022

Rs 8,200 cr: Money Sony paid the BCCI from 2008 to 2017 for a 10-year IPL broadcast bid

Rs 3270 cr: BCCI’s earnings from IPL media rights per year after the new deal with STAR India

2: BCCI will earn nearly double the amount paid by Sony in half the duration

Rs 55 cr: Money BCCI will earn per IPL match. It is 12 crore more than the Board’s earnings from an international match involving India.

Rs 11,050 cr: Rival Sony’s individual bid for TV rights compared to Star’s Rs 6,196 cr. But STAR’s consolidated global bid was higher than the sum total of parts of every individual bid received. Even for the India subcontinent digital rights, individually Star (Rs1,443cr) bid less than Airtel (Rs3,280 cr), Times Internet (Rs 1,787.50cr), Facebook (Rs 3,900 cr), and Jio (Rs 3,075.72 cr).

Rs 15,819.51 cr: Sum total of other bids, which was Rs500 crore less than Star India’s consolidated bid.

USD 508m: Compared to other media rights deals in cricket, it is the biggest deal. The USD 508m (RS 3270 crore) deal, eclipses England and Wales Cricket Board’s USD 287m deal from 2020-24 for broadcast, digital and audio rights.