Indian women’s cricket team awarded Team of the Year in Mumbai event

The Indian women’s cricket team won the Team of the Year Award at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours, a set of awards meant to recognise the contributions of various sportspersons in the country.

The team’s captain Mithali Raj also bagged the Indian Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) award at the ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Double honours 🏆🏆 at ISH( Indian sports honours)#sportswomenoftheyear#teamoftheyear#💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

The Indian players were bestowed the honour on the back of their superb performances at the ICC Women’s World Cup in England. The women may have lost out to the hosts by just nine runs in the final, but their gritty outings certainly exceeded expectations and won the hearts of millions across the nation.

With almost all nominated outfits, namely -- Indian junior hockey team, Indian men’s cricket team, Indian men’s hockey team, Indian kabaddi teams and the women’s hockey team having performed well all year round, it would have been a tough choice.

The Indian men’s cricket team has won almost all their games this past year, but being eclipsed by the women is surely a good sign of progress.

The Indian women’s team had overcome the women’s teams from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in straight wins on their way to the final.