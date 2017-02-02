Injured Jhulan Goswami, Sukanya Parida to miss Women’s World Cup qualifiers

India women’s cricke team pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami and young medium-pacer Sukanya Parida have been ruled out of the upcoming Women’s World Cup qualifiers to be played in Colombo from February 7-21 due to injury.

According to a BCCI media release sent on Thursday, Soni Yadav will replace Goswami and Mansi Joshi will come in for Parida. This is the third injury setback for the India squad as Smriti Mandhana had to be replaced by Mona Meshram on January 21 after she injured herself during the Women’s Big Bash in Australia.

India, ranked fifth, have been placed in Group A with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand. They will play a warm-up match against South Africa on February 5 before their first qualifier against hosts Sri Lanka on February 7.

India then play Thailand on February 8, Ireland on February 10 and finally Zimbabwe on February 13. The top three sides from two qualifying groups progress to the Super Six stage from where the top four teams will ultimately make the cut for the Women’s World Cup. The tournament final is on February 21.

India squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Thirushkamini MD, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Soni Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma.