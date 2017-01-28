 Inzamam-ul-Haq indirectly advises Misbah-ul-Haq to step down as Test captain | cricket | Hindustan Times
Inzamam-ul-Haq indirectly advises Misbah-ul-Haq to step down as Test captain

Inzamam-ul-Haq, currently chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Misbah-ul-Haq is in the best position to take a decision about his future before calling for one captain across all formats.

cricket Updated: Jan 28, 2017 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Misbah-ul-Haq had led Pakistan to a 2-2 draw in Tests against England but consecutive series drubbings against New Zealand and Australia has raised questions about his captaincy. (AFP)

Inzamam-ul-Haq, currently the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has called for one captain across all formats for Pakistan, thus indirectly advising Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to step down.

Talking to reporters after the team’s dismal performance in New Zealand and Australia, Inzamam said, “I haven’t given any advice to the PCB over the captaincy issue but I think the perfect man for the job is one who can lead in all three formats,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Dawn newspaper.

“Misbah is a very intelligent man and he is in the best position to take a decision about his future,” he said.

Also read | Misbah-ul-Haq to review cricket future during Pakistan Super League T20

Misbah has been at the receiving end of criticism though he led Pakistan to a very creditable 2-2 draw in England last year. A 0-2 thrashing against New Zealand, followed by a 0-3 whitewash in Australia however has led to his stocks dipping.

Misbah had inspired Pakistan to the top of the ICC Test team rankings for the first time in history even though that stint was short-lived as India replaced them. However, Pakistan haven’t showed any significant improvement in the ODIs under Azhar Ali Down Under as they lost the five-match series 1-4.

Also read | Misbah-ul-Haq’s time as Pakistan skipper is up, says former players

Inzamam said that while he was independent as a chief selector, he does consult the team management before picking players. “We took several steps before sending the team to New Zealand and Australia and sent the best bunch of players,” Inzamam said. “Fitness remains a problem for the team and we’re taking steps to improve it.”

