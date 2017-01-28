Inzamam-ul-Haq indirectly advises Misbah-ul-Haq to step down as Test captain

Inzamam-ul-Haq, currently the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has called for one captain across all formats for Pakistan, thus indirectly advising Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to step down.

Talking to reporters after the team’s dismal performance in New Zealand and Australia, Inzamam said, “I haven’t given any advice to the PCB over the captaincy issue but I think the perfect man for the job is one who can lead in all three formats,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Dawn newspaper.

“Misbah is a very intelligent man and he is in the best position to take a decision about his future,” he said.

Misbah has been at the receiving end of criticism though he led Pakistan to a very creditable 2-2 draw in England last year. A 0-2 thrashing against New Zealand, followed by a 0-3 whitewash in Australia however has led to his stocks dipping.

Misbah had inspired Pakistan to the top of the ICC Test team rankings for the first time in history even though that stint was short-lived as India replaced them. However, Pakistan haven’t showed any significant improvement in the ODIs under Azhar Ali Down Under as they lost the five-match series 1-4.

Inzamam said that while he was independent as a chief selector, he does consult the team management before picking players. “We took several steps before sending the team to New Zealand and Australia and sent the best bunch of players,” Inzamam said. “Fitness remains a problem for the team and we’re taking steps to improve it.”