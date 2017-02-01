IPL 10 on track, to start as scheduled from April 5

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is on track after the Committee of Administrators (COA) met BCCI officials on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. In a media release later in the day, the BCCI confirmed that the IPL will start from April 5, as per schedule.

However, there is no clarity on when the auction would be held. According to the statement, the operational timelines of this season’s IPL would be communicated shortly by the BCCI.

“The COA has issued directions that the existing processes for availing the services and the appointment of the vendors for IPL will continue for this season,” the statement read. “The COA further assures the franchisees and all the stakeholders that all the IPL preparations will be promptly dealt with under the supervision and directions of the COA by the BCCI / IPL management team.”

Former CAG Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, banker Vikram Limaye and former women’s captain Diana Edulji make up the COA that was empowered by the Supreme Court on Monday to run the BCCI.