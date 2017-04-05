IPL 2017: N Srinivasan’s presence in Hyderabad raises eyebrows

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan put in an appearance in the city and had a long chat with top board officials following their meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday morning.

Srinivasan spent some time at a city hotel in the afternoon with top BCCI officials, CK Khanna, Anirudh Chaudhary and Amitabh Chaudhary, who had met with the CoA earlier in the day to discuss the board affairs ahead of Indian Premier League’s inauguration and opening match.

Both Anirudh Chaudhary, the treasurer and CK Khanna, the acting president, said that the meeting with the CoA was cordial and appointment of eligible office-bearers was emphasised along with some matters of finance. (Read | As 2017 IPL season begins, BCCI anti-corruption glare on micro-leagues)

However, the presence of Srinivasan raised speculations.

While the official version given by BCCI officials was that he was there in private capacity for a meeting of cement manufacturers association that happens regularly in the city, his long meeting with officials raised eyebrows.

It should be noted that the BCCI has called a Special General Body meeting on April 9.The BCCI’s authority to call the meeting was initially questioned and the meeting was opposed by the CoA before finally getting the green signal. The top agenda listed for the New Delhi meeting is discussion on the BCCI representative to be sent to the ICC for the Board meeting.

Sources say that Srinivasan has been trying hard to become India’s representative at the ICC meeting.

“The BCCI officials have backed him and there was discussion over it in Wednesday’s meeting. However, there seems to be disappointment for them and Srinivasan as the Committee isn’t approving of having him at ICC. Srinivasan has nothing going in his favour. He has already exhausted his tenures in the BCCI as well as the state association. Besides, at 72, he is well past the age limit,” said the source.

One point emphasised by the BCCI officials to the CoA was that sending of representative to any meeting doesn’t require the appointee to fulfill criteria laid down by the Lodha panel for office-bearers. Officials say that laws apply only in the case of appointment of office-bearers and BCCI is already ensuring they follow the rules.

However, it doesn’t seem like the CoA is going to budge, the source added. But the question is whether the BCCI can defy the CoA and go ahead with backing Srinivasan.