IPL night matches could start at 7pm from next season

Evening matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches could start from 7pm in the upcoming editions if television broadcasters, Star Sports, approve of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) latest proposal that aims to finish off games before they go past midnight — a common scenario in the earlier seasons.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the idea has been floated by the IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla in an IPL general council meeting.

“It was just a thought (starting game at 7pm) and everyone welcomed it but first we need to speak to broadcaster and take their nod. We will work on modalities then. There have been many centers where traveling is major concern. All the issues were discussed and we all thought to start the game a bit early,” Shukla was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Last year, the eliminator clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went on till 1:45am with the KKR having to chase down a target of 48 in six overs.

In fact, the KKR innings itself started close to 1am.

Broadcaster’s nod

While the proposal might benefit the players and fans alike, it will have to be approved by the broadcasters before it can get implemented.

Another significant development has been that of the introducing a transfer window mid-tournament. While there would be auctions and player purchases before the start of the season, the new transfer window would allow a player to switch teams if he has been part of only two of the seven games completed by then.

Shukla stated that the idea was welcomed by all the franchises.

“Every IPL owner agreed to have this in forthcoming season. It will give chance to those players who are good but are not getting opportunities to be part of playing XI of any IPL side. We are having an IPL governing council meeting soon to finalize all these points,” Shukla added.

However, if the 8pm game is rescheduled by an hour, it will also affect the afternoon games that usually start at 4pm. However, nothing is finalized as of now with Star India to take a call on the matter. The governing council of the IPL is scheduled to meet at New Delhi next Tuesday.