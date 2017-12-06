Ipsita Dasgupta, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri named among top 10 sports biz executives

Star India senior official Ipsita Dasgupta and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri have been named among the top-10 Sports Business Executives of 2017 in a recent poll.

According to a poll conducted by noted portal www.SportBusiness.com, Dasgupta was placed second while Johri was placed fourth, the latter primarily for BCCI getting richer by USD 2.55 billion after Star bagged the global media rights for Indian Premier League.

Johri was also credited with anchoring IPL title sponsorship rights for USD 340 million.

Ipsita Dasgupta (President, Strategy & incubation, Star India), on the other hand, was placed two spots higher at No. 2 for her role in growth of popularity of Pro Kabaddi League.

The top spot went to Ioris Francini, Co-President WWE- IMG, who was conferred with ‘SportBusiness Executive of The Year’ award for “being the undisputed driving force behind the storming year for IMG”.