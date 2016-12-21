Why Irfan Pathan, out of Indian cricket team, is smiling again

Irfan Pathan has become a father. Pathan, who last played for India in 2012, took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the news that he was blessed with a baby boy. Irfan Pathan had married Saudi Arabian model Safa Baig in February this year.

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy 😇 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 20, 2016

Irfan Pathan has been plagued by injuries and loss of form and that saw him lost his place in the Indian team after the 2012 season. In the current 2016 Ranji Trophy season, Pathan has managed only nine wickets in six games for Baroda. Even with the bat, he has managed just one fifty, scoring 81 against Uttar Pradesh in Nasik.

Congratulations kakke! Papa ban’ne ki badhaiyan! These little ones change you completely! Enjoy the new innings @IrfanPathan — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 21, 2016

With the arrival of a new member in his life, Irfan will be hoping for a revival of his cricketing fortunes.

When Yusuf Pathan, his older brother, became a father in 2014, his luck changed. He blasted a magnificent 22-ball 72 against Sunrisers Hyderabad for Kolkata Knight Riders to ensure the team qualified for the knock-outs.

His exploits with the bat, where he smashed 268 runs at a strike-rate of 162.42, were key in Kolkata Knight Riders securing the Indian Premier League title for the second time.

Pathan is best remembered as becoming only the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. During the 2006 Test against Pakistan in Karachi, he got the wickets of Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in the first over to end up with 5/61. In 29 Tests, Pathan has taken 100 wickets while with the bat, he has scored 1105 runs at an average of 31.57.