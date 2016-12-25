Irfan Pathan names son after Pakistan great Imran Khan

Irfan Pathan has named his baby boy after Pakistan’s legendary pacer Imran Khan.

Irfan was blessed with a baby boy on December 19 and revealed the name of his baby on Christmas day. “This name is close to our hearts n family....The name is IMRAN #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan,” tweeted the out-of-favour Indian all-rounder.

This name is close to our hearts n family....The name is IMRAN:) #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/MbgKQMozDe — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 25, 2016

With Irfan’s brother, Yusuf Pathan also having being an India cricketer, it was nothing surprising that they were inspired by a cricketing great.

Imran Khan is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in cricketer and his exploits as captain for Pakistan made them the top team in the 80’s and 90’s. Imran led Pakistan to their first World Cup victory in 1992.

Irfan’s hat-trick in his first over of the Karachi Test in 2006 had earned the India pacer high praise from Pakistani great Imran Khan, who lauded his maturity at a young age and his bowling action resembled him of a young Wasim Akram.