Has Virat Kohli started audio equipment company? India captain gives strong hint

There is no doubt that Virat Kohli, the India cricket team captain, has a knack to be a smart businessman. After investing in fitness centres, clothing lines and sports franchises, the 28-year-old Kohli has hinted about a new business venture — an audio equipment product named ‘MuveAcoustics’.

Virat Kohli, who recently took over ODI and T20I captaincy from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced on social media about his ‘2 year labour of love’ — MuveAcoustics.

“Music has always motivated me, kept me focused & inspired me. Delighted to announce my 2 year labour of love, @muveacoustics_,” Virat Kohli wrote on n instagram.

An email was sent to MuveAcoustics with a query on its ownership. However, a reply is yet to come.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, added in his post that he will make further announcements on MuveAcoustics soon. “Stay tuned for more!” he wrote.

Interestingly, Kohli gifted personalised muveacoustics headphones to several of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate including AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL).

MuveAcoustics, in its website, shows several models of headphone, earphone and speakers.

This is not the first instance that Kohli will be investing in business ventures. He owns teams in Indian Super League (FC Goa), International Premier Tennis League (UAE Royals). Also, he has investments in Chisel Fitness (gym), Wrogn (clothing line), Sport Convo (sport social network), Stepathlon (fitness company).

Apart from his own investments, Kohli is also one of the top endorsers of products in India. According to Forbes India, Kohli earned Rs 134.44 crore in 2016 placing in the third position after Salman Khan (Rs 270.33) and Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 221.75 crore) in the ‘2016 Celebrity 100’ list.

On the field too Kohli’s rise has been meteoric. Apart from being the most consistent cricketer, he is now the captain in all three formats. He will lead India in the three-match series against England, starting on Sunday.