Ishant Sharma replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2nd Test; You kidding me, says Allan Donald

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against India at the Centurion SuperSport Park on Saturday. India made three changes to the team that lost by 72 runs at Newlands earlier this week but Ajinkya Rahane, who has the best average among all India batsmen outside the subcontinent, continued to stay out of the team. (SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA 2nd TEST DAY 1 LIVE UPDATES)

Parthiv Patel replaced Wriddhiman Saha who India captain Virat Kohli claimed has a hamstring niggle at the toss. KL Rahul came in place of Shikhar Dhawan while Ishant Sharma supplanted Bhuvneshwar Kumar because Kohli felt he would get more bounce on this pitch. South Africa made one change – local pace sensation Lungi Ngidi to debut in place of the injured Dale Steyn. (SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA 2nd TEST DAY 1 LIVE SCORECARD)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s axing was unexpected given the seamer’s ability to swing the ball both ways. Ishant’s pace and ability to extract bounce may have worked in lanky seamer’s favour. South African pace great Allan Donald was quite surprised with Bhuvneshwar’s dropping. ‘You are kidding me’, Donald tweeted.

@BhuviOfficial left out..you are kidding me??🤔 — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018

Kohli seemed a little disappointed to lose the toss on what seemed to be a much browner pitch than expected. “We’d have batted as well,” said Kohli. “There seems to be a lot lesser grass. Day one first session is always tough for the batsmen but we wanted to take that challenge,” he said.

The changes India made were more or less on expected lines but dropping Kumar was a bit extreme, especially after his superb first innings outing of 4/87 in Newlands. Rahul is more technically equipped to open the batting while Patel has more experience fashioning unorthodox innings. South Africa however walked the talk of fielding four pacers, blooding Ngidi who could be an unknown commodity for India.

Teams

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel.