James Anderson and Stuart Broad: England cricket’s deadly duo in numbers

England’s two leading Test wicket-takers are both active players after Stuart Broad moved up to second on the list behind James Anderson.

Stuart Broad moved past Ian Botham when claiming his 384th scalp on day three of the first cricket Test against West Indies, removing Shane Dowrich as England claimed 19 wickets in a day to finish the match.

Team-mate James Anderson, who surpassed Botham’s haul of 383 in April 2015, now has 492 wickets in the five-day format. Using Opta data, we take a look at how Anderson and Broad’s Test records compare.

England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad play football during nets (Action Images via Reuters)

95 - The number of matches the pair have played together, since Broad’s Test debut in 2007.

730 - Wickets taken by the deadly duo during that period. Anderson has 385, while Broad can boast 345.

8-15 - Broad’s career-best figures, taken against Australia at Trent Bridge in the fourth Ashes Test of 2015 as the visitors were bowled out for 60. Anderson, nursing a side strain, was missing.

27.71 - Anderson’s Test average compares marginally favourably to that of Broad, whose 384 wickets have come at 28.47.

11 - Anderson has claimed a five-wicket haul in at least one innings in each of the past 11 years. Overall he has 22 to his name, while his opening partner has 15.

24.48 - Broad’s average versus India, lower than against any other Test-playing nation, and helped by a hat-trick at Trent Bridge in 2011.

18.50 - Anderson’s lowest average comes against Pakistan, with 54 wickets from 13 Tests.

What a way to do it - @StuartBroad8 takes his 384th Test wicket to become our second highest wicket taker! 👏https://t.co/rxDAQ3Mugf pic.twitter.com/72OvnVstqh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 19, 2017

27.69 - Stuart Broad has enjoyed much the better time against old foes Australia, averaging 27.69 in Ashes contests while Anderson’s 35.87 is his highest against any Test opponent.

1 - Out of the Test-playing nations, Anderson is only missing a five-for against Bangladesh, although he has only faced them on two occasions. Broad is also yet to take five in an innings against the Tigers, as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

0 - James Anderson has never recorded a Test hat-trick, while Broad has two to his name. The aforementioned triple against India began with an Anderson catch at slip and three years later Broad claimed his second hat-trick versus Sri Lanka at Headingley.