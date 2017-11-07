James Anderson eager to cash in on Pink Ball warm-up game ahead of Ashes

England paceman James Anderson is eager for his team to make the most of their day-night tour match in Adelaide beginning on Wednesday.

Anderson took four wickets in England’s opening tour game, a two-day clash against a Western Australia XI in Perth.

The 35-year-old described that as an opportunity to clear the cobwebs, but he is treating the four-day outing against a Cricket Australia XI at Adelaide Oval differently.

The second Test of the Ashes is a day-nighter in Adelaide and, while England have played with the pink ball previously, Anderson said adjusting to a Kookaburra ball would take some time.

“We’ve played one pink-ball Test match in England but not with a Kookaburra,” he told a news conference on arrival in Adelaide on Monday.

“Coming over here and having the chance to practice with that and playing a first-class game is really important for us, especially playing in Adelaide where the Test match is going to be.”

England still have another two tour matches before the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane starting November 23.

Anderson believes his role within the team had changed, and he plans to offer all the support he can to the inexperienced players in Joe Root’s squad.

“My responsibility as a senior player now is to bring experience to the group,” he said. “Myself, Alastair [Cook] and Stuart Broad all bring experience to the group and our job is to try and help out where we can. There’s a lot of players on this tour that have not played in an Ashes series before, not toured Australia before so our job is to try and help out as best we can.”