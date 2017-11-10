James Anderson named England cricket team vice-captain for Ashes 2017-18

James Anderson has been named England’s Test cricket team vice-captain in absence of Ben Stokes, who will miss the series in the wake of Bristol street brawl incident.

He will be taking over the post for the upcoming Ashes 2017-18 series, the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Twitter.

James Anderson has been named as our vice captain #Ashes pic.twitter.com/OZbXah1lTr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 10, 2017

Anderson holds the record of most wickets for England in both One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket.

The 35-year-old had earlier said that he is open to the position and insisted that he has long held a leadership role within the team, with support from former skipper Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad.

James Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 506 in 129 Tests, will look to use his experience to aid the team. The side have already suffered injury setbacks, with key players missing from the squad.

READ | Glenn Maxwell keen to shed ‘X-factor’ label in pursuit of Ashes spot

Aside from Ben Stokes, England are currently without fast bowlers Mark Wood (heel injury),Toby Roland-Jones (back injury), Steven Finn (knee injury) and Jake Bell (ankle sprain).

The Ashes 2017-18 between England and Australia will begin on November 23.