Jason Gillespie to join Cricket Australia’s coach staff for T20Is vs Sri Lanka

Australia’s cricket team will see a revamped coaching staff for the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka. Following Justin Langer’s appointment as head coach, Cricket Australia announced that former Australia pace bowler, Jason Gillespie, will be part of the team as the assistant coach.

Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie will be filling in for head coach Darren Lehmann and David Saker, respectively, who will be away on duty in India for the four-Test series beginning on February 23.

Gillespie said he was honoured with the role offered to him and he was looking forward to working with Langer.

Jason Gillespie will join Australia's coaching staff in February: https://t.co/ZBdixKZPgb pic.twitter.com/du6LxZbMut — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FOXCricketLive) December 29, 2016

“The chance to be working with Langer is terrific. He’s someone who’s had success in this form of the game. I’m there to support and hopefully play my part in achieving some positive results for us and that is something that is important because Australia hasn’t had the success any of us would like in Twenty20 cricket. A series like this is the ideal way for us to try and get better and refine our approach,” Gillespie said.

Justin Langer looks on during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 21, 2015. (Getty Images)

Both Langer and Jason Gillespie have had wonderful coaching experiences. Gillespie is the current coach of the Adelaide Strikers but he has achieved success in the English County circuit, where he led Yorkshire to two County titles.

On the other hand, Langer has had success with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, guiding them to two back-to-back titles.

Tough international schedule

Australia have a packed international summer in February 2017. Following the three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, the team immediately plays a gruelling four-Test series against Virat Kohli’s Indian team. The schedule is so packed that when the final T20I finished in Adelaide Oval on February 22, the Test match begins in Pune on February 23.

Gillespie last played a Test for Australia against Banglades in 2006. In his final match in Chittagong, Gillespie created history by becoming the first nightwatchman to score a double century. Langer retired from international cricket in 2006 after helping Australia regain the Ashes by whitewashing England 5-0.

Australia play three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka on February 17. The first match will be at the MCG, followed by the second at the new Kardinia Park Oval in Geelong on February 19. The series and the Australian international summer ends on February 22 in Adelaide.