Jasprit Bumrah 5/41 puts Gujarat on top against Odisha in Ranji Trophy quarters

Jasprit Bumrah’s 5/41 and Samit Gohel’s 110, combined with a fine 81 from Priyank Panchal, helped Gujarat extend their advantage over Odisha by 310 runs at the end of day three in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Odisha at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

Resuming on 184/8, Odisha lost their remaining two wickets quickly. Bumrah had Basant Mohanty caught behind by Parthiv Patel for 12. Dhiraj Singh (0) was snapped up by Hardik Patel as Odisha were bowled out for 199, giving Gujarat a handy 64-run lead.

In response, Gohel and Panchal gave Gujarat the ideal start by notching up a 149-run opening partnership. Panchal, who is the first player in the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy season to go past 1000 runs, smashed 81 and looked set for his fifth century in the season. However, Dhiraj Singh broke the stand when Panchal was caught by Abhishek Yadav.

Panchal became the 17th batsman to score 1000 runs in a Ranji Trophy season. He is also the first batsman from the Gujarat team to have notched up 1000 runs in a single Ranji Trophy season.

Dhiraj struck again when he removed Bhargav Merai (27) and Mohanty also chipped in with the wicket of Rujul Bhatt for 14. Gohel held firm as he notched up his second century in the 2016/17 edition. At stumps on day 3, Gujarat had moved to 246/3, a lead of 310 runs.

Brief scores: Gujarat 263 and 246/3 (Samit Gohel 110*, Dhiraj Singh 2/69) vs Odisha 199 (Sandeep Pattnaik 43, Jasprit Bumrah 5/41).