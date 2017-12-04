 Jasprit Bumrah in India Test squad for SA series, Parthiv Patel returns | cricket | Hindustan Times
Jasprit Bumrah in India Test squad for SA series, Parthiv Patel returns

Jasprit Bumrah has earned his maiden Test call-up for India’s South Africa away series, starting January.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2017 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Jasprit Bumrah, who has impressed with his form in the limited over format, has earned his maiden Test call-up for the South Africa away series, starting January.

BCCI announced a 17-man squad for the series, starting on January 2.

Another surprise was the inclusion of Parthiv Patel, who has been included as the back-up wicketkeeper.

