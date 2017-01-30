Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling in 2nd India vs England T20 hailed by Sunil Gavaskar

Chasing 145 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, England needed eight runs from the last over but 23-year-old Jasprit Bumrah bowled with ice in his veins, conceding only two runs while claiming two wickets. Needing six runs of the last ball, Moeen Ali failed to connect with the Jasprit Bumrah delivery as India clinched a five-run win to level the three-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah has won praise for his cool approach in a tense match, especially former Test great and TV commentator, Sunil Gavaskar.

“In today’s cricket eight runs an over is not impossible, especially when there is a batsman at the crease. It was a tough pitch and Jasprit Bumrah did a clever thing by slowing down the pace in the first two deliveries and then bowled a quicker one that got Jos Buttler (bowled Bumrah for 15),” Gavaskar told NDTV.

Cricket - India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (REUTERS)

“The 18th over was the turning point. England were cantering away and the asking rate was easy. But the wicket was slow and it was not an easy pitch to bat,” said Gavaskar. “In the last couple of years, Bumrah has proved to be a thinking bowler and applies his mind in every deliver,” added Gavaskar.

Gavaskar said that credit should go to the bowlers for defending 144. Ashish Nehra, who took two wickets in powerplays (first 6 overs), set a record of most wickets in powerplays in T20 Internationals since start of 2016.

Amit Mishra became only the second Indian after Ravichandran Ashwin (200 wickets in 195 matches) and 18th bowler overall to complete a double century of wickets in T20 cricket. England skipper Eoin Morgan’s wicket was Amit Mishra’s 200th in 169 T20 matches.

“But he has to be careful with no ball. Mishra could lose his place in the side if he doesn’t correct his habit of overstepping,” Gavaskar said.