Jaydev Unadkat hungry for regular India role after Mumbai T20 heroics

Jaydev Unadkat, who played a match-winning role in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, said he is confident of adding variety to the team’s bowling attack as a left-arm bowler. (IND v SL 3rd T20 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

“This series has really helped me to gain that confidence needed at the international level, in the past as well whenever I have done well in domestic I have got my chances. So it was just about doing well out there and getting that confidence. It was just not coming to me when I played for India the previous time. But yes, this series has definitely been a turnaround for me and I really needed (it) at this point in my career and I would be really happy to take it forward from here,” said Unadkat, whose figures of 2/15 helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 135/7 before the hosts sealed a five-wicket win in the third and final T20I.

Highlighting that a left-arm seamer adds to the team’s strength, Unadkat said, “That is something for the management to see for but I would definitely agree that a left-arm seamer does add to the variety of the team attack and it would be awesome if I will be able to keep doing well for the team and to be a regular player in the limited-overs format. That is something I am looking forward to do now, it is just the start, I have got the confidence.”

“It is about how I take it from here, how I work on my skills more and more. Players will try and target at my skills, they will study what my skills are now that I have played a few games on the international circuit. Those things will come into action and it is just about how I take it from here. If I keep doing well I will definitely say a left-arm seamer is something that a team always looks forward to, be it any domestic or an international team,” he added.

Unadkat pointed out to the grind that every cricketer goes through in the Indian domestic circuit to make it to the national team as one of the reasons for his success.

“The only thing probably which made me become a better bowler or to gain some more skills in my armoury is that I have become a lot more stronger than what I was when I made my debut. For a fast bowler it is one aspect that really helps to build on the skills, the fitness,” he said.

“To be playing every format and playing throughout the year, it’s really important to improve on the fitness aspect. It’s something that is not related to the game directly but the impact of fitness is going to be on the bowling. Maybe that’s the only thing that has changed and I have certainly matured as a player. Any player who plays through the Indian domestic circuit, playing the T20s, the one-dayers and Ranji Trophy, that too on flat tracks that we play on in Saurashtra. It’s those times it’s just about you and motivating yourself and back.

“Those are the times that you go through the grind and make out what your abilities are and where you need to improve. So after making my Test debut, going back into domestic cricket knowing already what needs to be done at the highest level did help me in that part of my career. Coming through all these seasons have immensely helped me to know what I need to gain on,” Unadkat added.

Talking about the competition for spots in the Indian cricket team among the pacers, Unadkat said, “It’s extremely good for Indian cricket. It’s a healthy competition going in the fast bowling department, which hasn’t always been the case for us. Guys are looking to get their opportunity and pushing the bar forward. That just helps us to push the standards higher. That’s something that has helped me in the past couple of years.

“If you ask me, how I set my standards, that is something that has helped me, seeing these guys do really well at the international level. I knew if I want to be a part of it, I really need to improve my standard. That’s the point of view that everyone has now that there’s such a stiff competition. It’s all going good for our team and you can see the results as well. The bowling has been terrific in all three formats in the last few years.”