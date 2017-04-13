Jerome Taylor comes out of retirement, available for selection against Pakistan

West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor on Wednesday announced he was coming out of retirement, just nine months after he called time on his 46-Test career.

Taylor, 32, said he was available for all three formats of the game, which will be a boost for the flagging Caribbean team who face Pakistan in a three-Test series from April 21.

“I believe I still have a lot of cricket left in me and I know I can still offer a lot to West Indies cricket in the Test arena,” said Taylor, who quit international cricket in July last year. “If selected, I will look to put my best foot forward and give my all for the team. We have some young players in the group at the moment and I believe with my experience, I can add to the team going forward.”

Taylor has taken 130 Test wickets at 34.46 apiece, with best figures of 6-47 against Australia in June, 2015 on home soil at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

He has also scored 856 runs, with a top score of 106 against New Zealand in December, 2008 at University Oval in Dunedin.

Chairman of the West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel, Courtney Browne, welcomed Taylor’s decision.

“It is good to see that Jerome has decided to come out of retirement and make himself available for Tests once again,” said Browne. “When you look at the volume of cricket we have this year, we will need to look at all the resources we have available, and having someone of his ability and experience adds value to our player pool.”