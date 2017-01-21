Jess Cameron does a Mahendra Singh Dhoni, clinches thriller in freak manner

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. The adage was proven once again on Saturday when Melbourne Stars, who needed 12 off two balls, pulled off a thrilling win against Hobart Hurricanes in a Women’s Big Bash League match. With 12 needed off two balls, Jess Cameron hit Amy Satterthwaite for a six. Satterthwaite then bowled a no-ball which Cameron despatched for four. Off the next delivery, given a free-hit, the right-handed Cameron collected single to seal the affair.

We still can't believe this finish in Hobart! 😲😲 #WBBL02 pic.twitter.com/p6kaaPqihO — Rebel WBBL (@wbbl) January 20, 2017

HT looks at other T20 matches with bizarre ending:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni clobbers 23 runs in the final over

MS Dhoni’s reputation as the best finisher has taken a hit in recent times. But the Pune-Punjab game in IPL 2016 at Vizag restored some of it. Rising Pune Supergiants needed 23 runs off the final over while chasing 173 against Kings XI Punjab. Lucky that Dhoni was on the crease against the deceptive Axar Patel, an India international.

Under pressure, Patel bowled a wide on the second ball. Dhoni then struck a six and a four to bring the equation down to 12 runs off the last two balls. Patel then bowled a tad short, Dhoni went back and despatched it over mid-wicket. Patel then compensated it with a fuller delivery which met the meat of Dhoni’s bat to fly off for six.

Adams takes 12 runs off one ball

Andre Adams pulled off an even more unbelievable win for Auckland in a State Twenty20 match against Northern Districts at Seddon Park, Hamilton in January 2007. Auckland needed 12 runs off the last ball bowled by seamer Graeme Aldridge in chase of a 161-run target. Aldridge erred by bowling a waist-high full toss which Adams despatched over the ropes. To Northern Districts’ fear, it was signalled a no ball by the umpire, leaking two extra runs to Auckland (a no-ball is penalised with two runs in NZ domestic T20).

That brought the equation within the realms of possibility, even though it still looked remote. Six needed off the final ball and Adams slammed a straight six to clinch a four-wicket win for Auckland.