Jhulan Goswami says World Cup runner-up finish will hurt till India win ICC event

Jhulan Goswami, the world’s leading wicket-taker in one-dayers, said the hurt of finishing second-best will stay with her till India win an ICC event.

“I have played four World Cups and finished runners-up twice (2005 and 2017). Whatever people say, finishing second hurts and till we win an ICC event, it won’t go away. It doesn’t matter whether I am there or not then. The World T20 next year in the West Indies, therefore, is huge for the team,” said Goswami after presenting her World Cup semi-final shirt to the Fanattic Sports Museum here on Thursday. It sat in front of bats with which Sourav Ganguly scored two international hundreds. The one she wore while taking 3/23 in the final against England is at the museum at Lord’s.

On the day of the 2018 World T20 final, November 25, Goswami will turn 36 but the all-rounder said the spirit is willing and hopefully the body will hold so that she can keep playing for another “three-four years.”

But while the men’s team is planning for the 2019 50-over World Cup, the women don’t have a schedule yet. That will be decided at a meeting on August 30, Goswami said, adding that tours and ties will be scheduled keeping the World T20 in mind. “We will need to ramp up fitness and look for power-hitters,” she said.

Tougher days ahead

Having raised the bar by almost winning the World Cup, Goswami knows that they will have to deal with greater scrutiny. “While every team member is deservedly enjoying the attention now, how we handle expectations and criticism will be crucial to how we perform. The days ahead will be tough,” she said.

Five shy of being the first woman to 200 ODI wickets, Goswami, the world’s leading wicket-taker in the 50-over game, said she isn’t thinking about getting there. “I had set a target of 181 (to become the world’s leading ODI wicket-taker) and such was the pressure that my performance dipped. So now, I only tell myself to do what the team needs.”

‘Need U-16 meet and IPL’

Part of a BCCI committee on women’s cricket, Goswami, who has spurned offers from the Big Bash because she feels the Bengal team needs her, said reviving an under-16 tournament is just as important as starting an IPL. One would provide young girls a platform and the other would, among many things, get you to share a dressing room with top players, she said.