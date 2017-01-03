 Joe Root, daddy-to-be, to arrive late for India vs England ODIs from Jan. 15 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Joe Root, daddy-to-be, to arrive late for India vs England ODIs from Jan. 15

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2017 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Joe Root and his partner Carrie are expecting their first child. (Instagram/Carrie Cotterell)

Joe Root will arrive late for the ODI series in India because his partner Carrie is expecting. The England batsman will remain at home for the birth of his first child.

The Burns Wedding #whataday

A photo posted by Carrie Cotterell (@ccotterell89) on

England are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20 starting in Pune from January 15. England are planning to arrive later this week and prepare for the series with a couple of warm-up games.

Yorkshireman Root scored 491 runs in the Test tour of India at the end of last year which saw Alastair Cook’s side suffer a comprehensive 4-0 defeat. Root will remain a batting pillar in the ODI team to be led by Eoin Morgan.

Joe Root has the second best one-day international average of any England player in history, with 45.71 from 78 matches.

An ECB spokesperson informed that the England team is travelling as per schedule. “We will be reaching Mumbai early on Friday morning and we will have our first training session on Sunday,” he said.

tags

more from cricket

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<