Joe Root, daddy-to-be, to arrive late for India vs England ODIs from Jan. 15

Joe Root will arrive late for the ODI series in India because his partner Carrie is expecting. The England batsman will remain at home for the birth of his first child.

The Burns Wedding #whataday A photo posted by Carrie Cotterell (@ccotterell89) on Aug 29, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

England are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20 starting in Pune from January 15. England are planning to arrive later this week and prepare for the series with a couple of warm-up games.

Yorkshireman Root scored 491 runs in the Test tour of India at the end of last year which saw Alastair Cook’s side suffer a comprehensive 4-0 defeat. Root will remain a batting pillar in the ODI team to be led by Eoin Morgan.

How did you get started playing cricket? Check out this video with my family & @Vitality_UK back home @Yorkshireccc pic.twitter.com/AjtJFGoDaE — Joe Root (@root66) August 1, 2016

Joe Root has the second best one-day international average of any England player in history, with 45.71 from 78 matches.

An ECB spokesperson informed that the England team is travelling as per schedule. “We will be reaching Mumbai early on Friday morning and we will have our first training session on Sunday,” he said.