Joe Root wants DRS in T20s after Nagpur umpiring howler, but no finger-pointing

England batsman Joe Root has echoed the views of skipper Eoin Morgan and called for the use of the Decision Review System in Twenty20 cricket after an umpiring howler led to his dismissal in the final over and led to India’s five-run win in the second Twenty20 game at Nagpur on Sunday.

With eight runs needed from the last over, Root was adjudged leg before wicket by umpire C Shamshuddin, who missed an inside edge.

But England’s leading batsman refused to single out Shamshuddin, saying it would bring undue pressure on the official who will stand in the final game as well.

Margins small

“Yes, (I was) very disappointed, but it happens sometimes, unfortunately. More than anything, from the position we were in. I thought we’d gauged it nicely. There were decisions throughout the game that went against us. Is it time now for some sort of DRS in T20 cricket? I know you want to keep the speed of the game but with it being such small margins, so important for us to get things right.

“With bat or ball, if you miss your yorker, you go out of the park – it’s just as important to get the right decisions from the umpires as well. It would be quite nice to see maybe even one review for either side,” Root said on the eve of the deciding T20 game.

However, Root refused to single out Shamshuddin, who will stand in the match.

Added pressure

The England star said he wouldn’t want to put him under extra pressure.

“I have no problem with him umpiring any of our future games. As a player you’re going to make mistakes and as an umpire you’re going to do exactly the same. I don’t think it would be right to single him out as a person at fault for that game. There were things in the game that we could have done better. So it would be wrong to single him out and have a personal go at him.

“But if that was in a major tournament – in the final or a semifinal – from a decision that goes against us, we’re going to feel bitterly disappointed. It wouldn’t be fair to him as the umpire standing in the game to have to deal with the aftermath,” said Root.

“Umpires are under as much scrutiny as we are. He should be able to go and do his job as we do ours and he’ll be under enough external pressure after what happened the other night anyway.”