Joe Root will be a better captain after Ashes nightmare: England coach Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss believes England’s chastening Ashes defeat at the hands of Australia will benefit skipper Joe Root in the long run.

Root replaced Alastair Cook as England Test captain in February 2017 and enjoyed winning starts against South Africa and West Indies.

England beat the Proteas 3-1 with Root their top batsman with 461 runs at 57.62, the skipper going on to average 67 against the Windies as they claimed a 2-1 triumph.

Things came crashing down to earth in Australia, though, as Root’s side were thrashed 4-0, losing the urn in Perth after three successive defeats.

Root finished the series with England’s best average of 47.25, but his inability to convert fifties into centuries continued, while there were also questions about his decision making on the field.

Bayliss – who will leave his role with England at the end of his contract in 2019 – retains belief in Root’s abilities as a leader, and expects him to learn from their Ashes nightmare.

“I think someone coming for the first time as captain, even with experience, it’s going to be a hard tour to be on,” Bayliss told UK media.

“I think he handled it pretty well.

“He is a young captain and I would expect in four years, when he comes back with another four years’ experience and an away Ashes under his belt, he’ll feel a lot more comfortable.”

More pressing concerns for England appear to be in their batting line-up with the likes of James Vince, Mark Stoneman and Moeen Ali failing to impress.

But Bayliss says there were glimmers of quality and does not expect too many changes to England’s side going forward.

“I can’t see too many big changes,” he added. “We’ve known for a couple of years we’ve been three or four performing players short of a very, very good team.

“We’ve had good performances at home in Test cricket but a lot of that’s been on the back of our big five or six players.

“Trying to fill those last three of four spots so you’ve got that consistency in the team would help away from home. [Dawid] Malan has probably done enough, he’s probably cemented one of those spots we were after.

“James Vince and Mark Stoneman have shown what they’re capable of but would be a little disappointed they weren’t able to capitalise on some of their good play.

“If guys like that can capitalise on their starts and make big hundreds that gives us across out top seven players who are performing well.”