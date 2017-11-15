Jonny Bairstow hurt while Chris Woakes shines for England in final Ashes warm-up game

Jonny Bairstow suffered an injury scare as Chris Woakes starred on the first day of England’s final tour match against Cricket Australia XI before the Ashes 2017-18 series.

A suspected finger injury saw Bairstow briefly leave the field in the second session of England’s clash against a Cricket Australia XI at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville on Wednesday.

Bairstow suffered the injury diving to his right to take a delivery that kept low.

READ | England must silence Australian crowds to win Ashes 2017-18, says Graeme Swann

However, the wicketkeeper returned shortly after as the hosts – who won the toss and elected to bat – finished the day at 249-9.

Woakes was the star for England, grabbing 6-54 in an impressive display.

Veteran paceman James Anderson was rested, while Moeen Ali (0-39) featured for the first time on tour after a side strain. England’s inconsistent lines allowed the CA XI to put on 66 for the first wicket, but the tourists fought back.

Craig Overton (2-32) did his first Test chances no harm and got some reward, while Stuart Broad finished with 1-33. CA XI captain Matthew Short (51) top-scored on a warm day in Queensland.

But as question marks remain over England’s batting ahead of the first Test at the Gabba starting November 23, their top six will get a chance to find some form on Thursday.