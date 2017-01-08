Jos Buttler seeks to build on IPL experience in India limited-overs series

England wicketkeeper, Jos Buttler, is hopeful of turning his experience in the Indian Premier League into a substantial contribution in the upcoming limited-overs series in India.

Buttler was roped in as a special batsman during the Test series, but Virat Kohli-led India crushed England 4-0. Batting at No 7, he made 154 runs at an average of 38.5, scoring a fifty (76) and remaining not out twice.

However, the 26-year-old is looking to cash in on familiarity of Indian conditions gained playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016. He played 14 matches, scoring 255 runs at a strike rate of 138.58.

“The IPL has been the best cricket experience I have ever had. I learnt as much of India in those six weeks, especially about myself and playing in these environments. So, naturally you could say I am a bit used to the chaos and noise and everything that comes with the big crowds in Indian cricket,” the England vice-captain told HT on the sidelines of a promotional event on Sunday.

England will play three ODIs --- the series starts in Pune on January 15 --- followed by as many T20s, and the team with just one global title in limited-overs cricket --- the 2010 World Twenty20 trophy --- will get the chance to build-up for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in England this summer.

The Eoin Morgan-led side couldn’t have asked for a better schedule to prepare for the big tournament. After the India series, they play West Indies, Ireland and South Africa, giving them enough opportunities to settle on their combinations.

“The conditions will be great for us as the Champions Trophy will be held in England. As a side, we have only got one-day cricket leading up to it. So, we have got very good (chance) for the preparations,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

Buttler led England to a 2-1 series victory in Bangladesh after skipper Eoin Morgan pulled out due to security concerns. He is delighted Morgan is back. “It’s great to have him back. He’s been a great captain for us in the last couple of years.”

After the bashing in the Tests, England will again face the tactics of Virat Kohli, who has been handed charge of the limited-overs sides as well.

But Buttler said: “It’s a natural progression. We always look at ourselves and focus on what we can do as a team. India is a very good team, whether Virat or MS Dhoni is in charge. So, we have to be well-prepared.”