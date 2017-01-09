Junaid Khan to replace Mohammad Irfan in Pakistan squad for Australia ODIs

Pakistan were forced on Monday to add Junaid Khan to their squad for a five-match one-day series in Australia, after Mohammad Irfan returned home because of the death of his mother.

The 27-year-old Junaid was not named in the initial squad of 15 announced on December 30.

“Following Irfan’s return to Pakistan due to his mother’s death, the chief selector Inzamam ul Haq after consulting the team management has named fast bowler Junaid as Irfan’s replacement,” said a release by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

This is the second addition to the one-day squad after spinning all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was added as the 16th member on Saturday.

Junaid has not played for Pakistan since May 2015.

He has 78 wickets in 52 one-day internationals and recently took 20 wickets in 14 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League for Khulna Titans.

The first of five one-day matches will be played in Brisbane on Friday followed by Melbourne (January 15), Perth (January 19), Sydney (January 22) and Adelaide (January 26).