Kapil Dev, Steve Waugh to join Luis Figo, Boris Becker for Laureus Sports Awards

Cricket greats Kapil Dev and Steve Waugh will join a host of other global sports superstars including Luis Figo, Alessandro Del Piero and Boris Becker in Monaco for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards on February 14.

It is the 17th year of Laureus Awards and many sports legends who attended the very first edition of the event in Monaco will return to the venue to honour the greatest sportsmen and women of the past 12 months.

Olympians Edwin Moses, Nawal El Moutawakel, Daley Thompson, Nadia Comaneci will be joined at the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards by tennis stars Boris Becker and Ilie Nastase, rugby legends Sean Fitzpatrick, Morné du Plessis and Hugo Porta. Also returning to Monaco will be winter sports stars Franz Klammer and Katarina Witt, and motor sport legends Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan and Emerson Fittipaldi.

These sporting legends will be joined in Monaco by fellow Academy Members from a variety of sports, including:

Football: Cafu, Alessandro Del Piero, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol

Athletics: Michael Johnson, Kip Keino, Tegla Loroupe

Paralympics: Tanni Grey-Thompson

Table Tennis: Deng Yaping

Gymnastics: Li Xiaopeng, Alexey Nemov

Cycling: Fabian Cancellara

Cricket: Kapil Dev, Steve Waugh

Golf: Gary Player

Rowing: Steve Redgrave

Rugby: Brian O’Driscoll

Boxing: Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Windsurfing: Robby Naish