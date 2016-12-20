Karun Nair is a lethal batsman, has exceeded all expectations: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hailed batsman Karun Nair as ‘very lethal’ and one who has exceeded all expectations of the team as he smashed a triple century in only his third Test to contribute to the big win in the final Test against England. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Karun Nair, 25, hammered an unbeaten 303, the last hundred runs of which came in just 75 balls, on Day 4 to allow Kohli to declare the innings with a 282-run first innings lead and bring England under pressure while giving his bowlers enough overs to bowl out the opposition on a docile MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch. (SCORECARD)

The fastest to a triple ton, in just his third Test innings, Karun Nair was named the Man-of-the-Match.

Virat Kohli, who has backed Karun Nair’s inclusion in the India side, was all praise after India crushed England by an innings and 75 in the final Test to wrap up the five-Test series 4-0.

“I haven’t seen him play much in first-class cricket, but I have seen him in the IPL. I always felt he was someone who showed great character,” he told a post-match news conference.

“Karun is someone who could play the pull shot, coming in at No 3 when the ball is swinging, and use his feet very well,” the India skipper said, pointing to the batsman’s showing in the Twenty20 league over the last two seasons.

“I don’t think there is anyone in India who sweeps this well,” said Kohli, pointing to Nair’s powerful sweeping, conventional and reverse, in his 381-ball innings, becoming only India’s second Test triple centurion, after Virender Sehwag.

His success will now give the team a nice headache when Rahane and Rohit Sharma recover from their injuries.

“He was always our No 1 choice as a middle-order back-up. To come in place of Ajinkya Rahane and bat like that, Karun has exceeded our, everyone’s expectations.”

Kohli pointed to the success of KL Rahul, who scored 199, and Karun Nair as a result of the current team set-up where everyone knew they cannot come into the India side and then raise their level.

“There is a certain benchmark now, they have to come in match ready. KL and Karun came straight into the team and have performed. To replace Ajinkya and score 300, there can’t be a bigger statement.”