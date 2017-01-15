Kedar Jadhav explodes with 65-ball century, rules England bowlers

Kedar Jadhav’s attacking prowess was at its best against England on Sunday as he hit his second century in just 65 balls to take India to a fighting position in a 351-run chase in the first ODI.

Joining captain Virat Kohli (122) after India were reduced to 63/4, Jadhav showed no nerves as he took the fight to the opposition. He reached 100 in 65 balls, with the help of two sixes and 11 fours. This is the second fastest ton by an Indian against England, after Yuvraj Singh’s 64-ball effort at Rajkot in 2008.

With Kohli showing the way from the other end with his 27th ton, Jadhav shone bright as he went after the England bowlers. Jadhav reached his half-century in 29 balls – the second quickest ODI fifty by any Indian against England, after MS Dhoni’s 26-ball effort in 2011.

He was involved in a 200-run stand with Virat Kohli – the fifth highest fifth wicket partnership ever in ODIs.