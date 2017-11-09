Kerala eyes IPL matches after Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson praise stadium

After successfully hosting its first international in 29 years, Thiruvananthapuram is eager and ready to host Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

India beat New Zealand by six runs in a rain-curtailed, eight overs per side game on Tuesday to win the three-match T20 series at the new Greenfield Stadium, which became India’s 50th international venue.

“We are ready to host IPL but it all depends on the franchisee because they have to take the decision. Now that it has been proved that the crowd is good, we have a good stadium, drainage system is brilliant, we are capable of conducting matches,” Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) secretary Jayesh George told Hindustan Times.

“First we have to ask the BCCI. Acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was here during the match. I had a word with him. I asked for his help on this. He said ‘we will discuss’.”

Asked which teams are likely to hold their matches in Kerala, George said Chennai Super Kings, who are returning to the IPL after a two-year suspension.

On Tuesday, the drainage system at the stadium was praised by both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Despite raining through the day, the Thiruvananthapuram crowd still managed to see 16 overs of play after the start was delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

“It is great to come here. It is a brilliant stadium by any standards in the world, amazing stadium and a lot of credit goes to the ground staff,” Williamson had said.

Kohli echoed the same: “The stadium is beautiful. I would like to compliment the ground staff for making the game happen so quickly because it has been raining for a while here and the drainage system was outstanding,” Kohli said.