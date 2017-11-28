Kevin Pietersen, Mitchell Johnson re-open old Ashes wounds in Twitter war

Mitchell Johnson and Kevin Pietersen were intense rivals on the field and though it has been a few years since they last meet – in the last Ashes Down Under – they are not giving up on hostilities anytime soon.

Pietersen, former England skipper and batsman, whose career ended after the Ashes 2013/14 – a series in which Johnson took 37 wickets and destroyed England – has blocked the former Australian fast bowler on Twitter after their latest feud on the social media website.

Pietersen is currently in Australia working as commentator for the host broadcaster Channel 9, and some of comments on fast bowlers from both the teams drew the criticism of Johnson, who posted his views on Twitter.

Hey @KP24 @MichaelVaughan yesterday were carrying on about the pommy fast bowlers being able to bowl in the 140’s. Ever since they’ve taken the second new ball they’ve been bowling medium pace. They are allowed to bend their backs, and there’s 4 of them #ashes #sweatbandswinger — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 25, 2017

Pietersen, known for his unrelenting attitude when it comes to disagreements, responded with a Tweet. He suggested Johnson’s comments were not in the right spirit and if the tweet had been put out by his management, he should ‘sack them’.

Mitchell, is this you or your management tweeting? If it’s you, you not helping yourself! If it’s your management, ask them to stop or sack them! — KP (@KP24) November 27, 2017

Johnson mocked the former England skipper’s tweet.

The verbal joust ended in a bizzare fashion with Pietersen blocking Johnson. Johnson tweeted an image of that.

Pietersen had previously called out compatriot Andrew Strauss for his comments on the Johnny Bairstow ‘head butt’ row on Twitter, reigniting the long-standing feud between them.

Strauss had defended Bairstow’s ‘head butt’ of rookie Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, terming it “a little bump of heads” and “something he does with his rugby mates”.