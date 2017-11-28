 Kevin Pietersen, Mitchell Johnson re-open old Ashes wounds in Twitter war | cricket | Hindustan Times
Kevin Pietersen and Mitchell Johnson found the pitch for their latest battle on Twitter, with the former England batsman taking drastic action after some unsavoury words from the former Australian pacer.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2017 18:42 IST
Sarthak Bal
Kevin Pietersen and Mitchell Johnson were involved in a back-and-forth on social media that ended in a bizarre manner.
Mitchell Johnson and Kevin Pietersen were intense rivals on the field and though it has been a few years since they last meet – in the last Ashes Down Under – they are not giving up on hostilities anytime soon.

Pietersen, former England skipper and batsman, whose career ended after the Ashes 2013/14 – a series in which Johnson took 37 wickets and destroyed England – has blocked the former Australian fast bowler on Twitter after their latest feud on the social media website.

Pietersen is currently in Australia working as commentator for the host broadcaster Channel 9, and some of comments on fast bowlers from both the teams drew the criticism of Johnson, who posted his views on Twitter.

Pietersen, known for his unrelenting attitude when it comes to disagreements, responded with a Tweet. He suggested Johnson’s comments were not in the right spirit and if the tweet had been put out by his management, he should ‘sack them’.

Johnson mocked the former England skipper’s tweet.

The verbal joust ended in a bizzare fashion with Pietersen blocking Johnson. Johnson tweeted an image of that.

Pietersen had previously called out compatriot Andrew Strauss for his comments on the Johnny Bairstow ‘head butt’ row on Twitter, reigniting the long-standing feud between them.

Strauss had defended Bairstow’s ‘head butt’ of rookie Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, terming it “a little bump of heads” and “something he does with his rugby mates”.

