Kevin Pietersen pulls out of Indian Premier League 2017 due to hectic schedule

Kevin Pietersen, the swashbuckling England star, will not be part of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has given hectic schedule as a reason behind his decision.

Pietersen has been a regular at Twenty20 franchise leagues around the world and his latest assignment was in the Big Bash League, which ended on January 28. He scored 268 runs in eight matches to help Melbourne Stars qualify for the semi-finals in the tournament.

The 36-year-old Pietersen however announced on social media that he doesn’t want to spend April-May away from home and hence won’t be part of the IPL auction.

“FYI - I won’t be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don’t want to spend April/May away too!” he tweeted.

Pietersen was part of Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 IPL, but could play only four matches due to a calf injury. He was released by the franchise in December and would have been a star attraction in the auction. However, that would not happen now.

After the Big Bash League, he will be part of the Pakistan Super League from February 9 to March 5. He will play for Quetta Gladiators.

Star in trouble

Meanwhile, Pietersen has been charged with misconduct for his on-air comments criticising an umpiring decision while playing for the Melbourne Stars during a Big Bash League semi-final, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

The controversial former England captain was wearing a microphone when he slammed the umpire’s decision to turn down a caught behind appeal against Perth Scorchers batsman Sam Whiteman in the January 24 Twenty20 tournament match.

Match Referee David Talalla proposed a fine of AUD 5,000 for Pietersen after going through the umpires’ report.

“That was a shocker, an absolute shocker,” Pietersen was heard saying while fielding during the Scorchers’ run chase. “He says it could have been glove or pad, and I said, ‘well, he’s got big gloves and big pads to reach that’. Massive nick.”