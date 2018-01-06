Kevin Pietersen won’t return for Big Bash League 2019, fuels retirement rumours

Kevin Pietersen has given the first indication he could be set to call time on his illustrious career by confirming he will not return to the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2019.

Pietersen has previously suggested his career is coming to a close, with the former England batsman regularly working in the commentary box.

Since his international career unceremoniously ended in 2014, Pietersen has become a Twenty20 specialist, with the Melbourne Stars his home in the BBL – the 37-year-old their leading run scorer in each of his three seasons in Victoria.

Pietersen is also a regular in the Indian Premier League, while also adding his explosive style in Pakistan, the West Indies and South Africa.

He posted his best knock of the current season on Saturday with a 30-ball 40 in the Stars’ 157-4, but it was not enough as the Melbourne Renegades knocked off the runs with 13 balls remaining to claim a six-wicket win.

Speaking after the game Pietersen confirmed he will not play for the Stars beyond the current campaign, adding fuel to the rumours a total retirement from cricket is not far away.

“I won’t be playing next season,” he said. “I’m done.

“I think everybody knows that you come to the end of your time and stuff so for me you get to that time in your career where you just think, ‘Do I want this?’

“I want it desperately at the moment, but I don’t think I’ll want it in 10 months’ time.”