 Khaled Mahmud likely to take over as interim Bangladesh cricket team head coach
Nov 21, 2017-Tuesday
Khaled Mahmud likely to take over as interim Bangladesh cricket team head coach

Khaled Mahmud, ex-Bangladesh cricket team coach, may step in as the new head coach on an interim basis after Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2017 18:51 IST
IANS
Khaled Mahmud’s chances of becoming Bangladesh cricket team’s interim coach ar very high.
Khaled Mahmud’s chances of becoming Bangladesh cricket team’s interim coach ar very high.(AFP/Getty Images)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has hinted that former skipper Khaled Mahmud may step in as the new head coach on an interim basis if the board fails to hire a foreign coach till the ODI tri-series at home in January.

Hassan said the chances of Mahmud taking over were the “highest” even as they continued to hunt for a foreign coach.

“If we don’t get a foreign coach before the Sri Lanka series, then we will look at a local coach,” Hassan was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

“We have Khaled Mahmud Shujon; the possibilities of him taking over are highest,” Hassan added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to host Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in an One-day International (ODI) tri-series in January.

The position of the Bangladesh head coach fell vacant when Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down during the South Africa tour last month.

