Khaled Mahmud likely to take over as interim Bangladesh cricket team head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has hinted that former skipper Khaled Mahmud may step in as the new head coach on an interim basis if the board fails to hire a foreign coach till the ODI tri-series at home in January.

Hassan said the chances of Mahmud taking over were the “highest” even as they continued to hunt for a foreign coach.

“If we don’t get a foreign coach before the Sri Lanka series, then we will look at a local coach,” Hassan was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

“We have Khaled Mahmud Shujon; the possibilities of him taking over are highest,” Hassan added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to host Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in an One-day International (ODI) tri-series in January.

The position of the Bangladesh head coach fell vacant when Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down during the South Africa tour last month.