Kieron Pollard stops short of doing a Mankad in CPL T20 game

In sports, what perhaps matters most is who wins at the end of the day. Diego Maradona inspired Argentina with his ‘hand of God’ goal to help them beat England in the 1986 World Cup. Luis Suarez stopped a certain goal with his hand only to find the resultant spot kick being missed by Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal. There here are several more instances to add to that tally.

However, what also matters is how the matches are won. The incidents may go down in the history books as a few of the most memorable ones, but not for sporting reasons.

On Monday, Kieron Pollard, however, ensured that he put the cricketing spirit first rather than just winning the game. Chasing 160 against Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, Guyana Amazon Warriors rode on the brilliance of Chadwick Walton, who smashed 92 off 57 deliveries, to find them at 152 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the 18th over.

Skipper Kieron Pollard stepped up to bowl the crucial over for the Tridents, and struck in the very second delivery to send pack Jason Mohammed.

As the new batsman, Keemo Paul, took guard to get things going, Pollard ran up to the crease and stopped momentarily before delivering the ball to remind Assad Fuadadin, the non-striker, that he wasn’t standing behind the line. Pollard could have very well taken the bails off and dismissed Fuadadin, but he decided against it.

Although it’s termed unfair and unsporting-like, the ‘mankad’ act is well within the rules of cricket. It’s named after India’s Vinoo Mankad, who had been dismissed in a similar fashion back in 1947 by Australian Bill Brown.

The incident must have sparked some memories for Paul at the other end as he had done just the opposite last year to dismiss a Zimbabwe batsman in an U-19 game when they required 3 runs to win off the last over with a wicket in hand. However, Pollard dismissed him in the very next delivery as Paul holed one to long-off to build on the drama.

Tt didn’t end well for Pollard as his side lost by four wickets, with Shamar Springer getting hit for a boundary off the first ball of the 20th over before sending one wide of the stumps to end the game in an anticlimactic finish.