Krunal Pandya ties the knot in Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar attends the ceremony

It is turning out to be a season of weddings for Indian cricketers. It started with pacer Zaheer Khan’s court marriage with Sagarika Ghatge on November 23. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, also a pacer, followed in his predecessor’s footstep by marrying Nupur Nagar on the same day. Then came the wedding of the year in the form of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tying the nuptial knot with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in Italy on December 11.

The latest addition to the club of newlywed cricketers is Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Pankhuri Sharma, in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday. Krunal is also the elder brother of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

A number of cricketers from present and past including Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Kiran More attended Krunal’s marriage ceremony. However, the highlight of the evening was probably master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s presence in the event.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Mumbai Indians owner and Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani also attended the ceremony.

Both Krunal and Hardik are considered key players of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. With the mega IPL auctions scheduled to take place in January next year, there is a strong possibility of the Mumbai based franchise retaining the services of Hardik. Krunal may also be retained using Right to Match card (RTM).