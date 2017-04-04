 Kushal Perera guides Sri Lanka to 6-wicket win over Bangladesh | cricket | Hindustan Times
Kushal Perera guides Sri Lanka to 6-wicket win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the first T20I of their two-match series thanks to brilliant performances from Lasith Malinga and Kushal Perera.

cricket Updated: Apr 05, 2017 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Kushal Perera

Kushal Perera scored a fifty as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the first T20I in Colombo.(AP)

Kushal Perera scored a brilliant half-century as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets to win the first T20I of their two-match series in Colombo on Tuesday. (SCORECARD)

Chasing a target of 156, Perera struck 77 off 53 balls to guide his team to a comfortable victory. The 26-year-old received able support from Upal Tharanga (24) and Seekkuge Prasanna (22). Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was the best bowler for his team with figures of 2/32.

Earlier, Lasith Malinga struck twice to restrict Bangladesh to 155/6 in 20 overs. The visitors did not have a good start as they lost Tamim Iqbal early and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

However, Mosaddek Hossain (34) and Mahmudullah (31) steadied the innings to take them to a respectable total.

Before the start of the match, Mashrafe Mortaza announced his retirement from T20 internationals as he told the media that he will be calling it quits after the series.

The next match of the series will take place at R Premdasa stadium, Colombo on April 6.

