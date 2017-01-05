 Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw end career with South African national cricket team | cricket | Hindustan Times
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw end career with South African national cricket team

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2017 18:33 IST
Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw decided to end their career with the South Africa cricket national team as they signed a kolpak contract with English county side Hampshire. (AFP)

South African national cricket team lost the services of fast bowler Kyle Abbott and batsman Rilee Rossouw on Thursday after the pair confirmed that they had signed Kolpak contracts with Hampshire.

Kyle Abbott announced that he had signed a four-year deal with the English county side less than an hour after contributing to South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Newlands, while Rilee Rossouw has signed a three-year contract.

Under the Kolpak ruling, cricketers are prohibited from playing for their country at the same time that they are contracted to an English county.

“Regrettably we have no option but to sever our ties with both Abbott and Rossouw as they are no longer available for South Africa,” Cricket South Africa’s chief executive Haroon Lorgat said.

