Lasith Malinga gets fourth international hat-trick in 2nd T20I vs Bangladesh

Lasith Malinga completed his fourth hat-trick in international cricket during in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Colombo on Thursday. The Sri Lankan slinger dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehedi Hasan Miraz in succession. (2nd T20I Live Scorecard)

Malinga was not having a great outing till his third over by when he had already conceded 30 runs, including a six off Mosaddek Hossain. But it all turned around in the penultimate over of the innings. Malinga first bowled Rahim with a dipping slower off-cutter. (IPL: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians live updates)

Next ball, Malinga bowled Mortaza, playing his last T20I, with a delivery that dipped on him to knock back his middle-stump.

Malinga completed his hattrick with another slower delivery that debutant Mirza played too early, resulting in an easy leg-before decision.

The hattrick effectively derailed Bangladesh’s rhythm and they ended up scoring 179/8 in their quota of 20 overs from 152/4 after the 17th over.

Malinga didn’t play Mumbai Indians’ inaugural IPL match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune due to his international commitments.