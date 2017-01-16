‘Like video on demand, Virat Kohli can score a century on demand’

A captain’s knock from Virat Kohli, coupled with a terrific century under pressure from Kedar Jadhav, helped India chase down the victory target of 351 to beat England in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series .

On his first match as India’s limited-overs captain, Virat Kohli did what he does best — lead the side to a memorable victory. It was his 27th overall century and the 17th while chasing — surpassing Sachin Tendulkar — and Twitteratis, including a few former cricketers across the globe couldn’t help but appreciate the genius of India’s most consistent batsman.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) tweeted: “In an age of video on demand, Virat Kohli literally scores a 100 on demand. That’s number 27, simply unbelievable. #INDvENG.”

Given Kohli’s sublime form off late, that’s really not an exaggeration. It was a memorable victory for India given England had put up their highest ever total against India. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was well aware of the threat his country’s bowlers would have to deal with, had posted: “Surely @imVkohli can’t see them over the line today .... #INDvENG .... If he does he is the definition of a Freak ....”

Well, sorry Vaughan, he just didn’t do it, he hit eight fours and five sixes in his 105-ball innings to do it in fine style. Vaughan later tweeted praising the Indian skipper.

Kohli was well supported by Kedar Jadhav, who supported Kohli from the other end with a quickfire knock of 120 off 76 balls to ease the pressure on his captain. He reached his half-century in just 29 balls before smashing Woakes to the third man boundary to reach his hundred 36 balls later. This was the second fastest hundred by an Indian against England.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also lauded the duo.

While there were a number of others who cherished the knocks and hailed them throughout the night, there were two from Sachin Tendulkar himself.

Coach Anil Kumble was a happy man too. Given that India will only play two more ODIs before taking part in the Champions Trophy, Kumble must be a relieved man to find his team chase down such tall targets at ease.

VVS Laxman, India’s go-to man in Tests for nearly a decade, too, didn’t hold back his appreciations for the star performers.

However, while the cricketers and the commentators kept their messages simple, a few others were simply astonished by the manner in which Kohli and Jadhav crushed England.