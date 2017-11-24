Live - Ashes, Australia vs England, 1st Test, day 3 live cricket score

Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh looked comfortable in improving Gabba conditions and Australia will need them to carry on Day 3 on Saturday. Smith and Marsh came to the rescue with an unbroken stand of 89 to leave Australia trailing England by 137 runs with six wickets remaining in their first innings at stumps on an enthralling day two in Brisbane. If England are unable to make early inroads, they could be facing a first-innings deficit after such a promising start with the ball. Australia have only won one Ashes Test at the Gabba when conceding a first-innings lead batting second (1990-91). England have only lost once at the Gabba when scoring at least 300 in their first innings. That was in 2002-03, when they made 325. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, 1st Test, day 3 here. (India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test scorecard)

If you are unable to see the updates and scorecard of Australia vs England, 1st Test, then click here