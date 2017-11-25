Live - Ashes, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 4, live cricket score

England were always likely to have their work cut out facing a probing spell from the Australia quicks with the new ball, but Alastair Cook threw his wicket away with an uncontrolled hook off Josh Hazlewood which was superbly taken by Mitchell Starc at long leg in the fourth over of the tourists’ second innings. At the close with two days left, England were hanging on in a torrid ending to the day at 33 for two, leading by just seven runs with Joe Root, on five, and Mark Stoneman, on 19, at the crease. This is the seventh consecutive Ashes Test in which Australia have gained a first innings lead at the Gabba. Get live cricket score of first Ashes Test between Australia vs England at the Gabba here. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE SCORECARD)

